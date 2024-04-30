Appiatse redevelopment: 79 contributors revealed ahead of the official handover

Redeveloped Appiatse community

As the official unveiling and transfer of the reconstructed Appiatse community draws near on Thursday, May 2, 2024, the list of contributors to the project has been revealed.

The list consists 79 benefactors spanning diverse sectors, including politicians, corporate entities, religious organizations, and individuals.



Appiatse, a farming enclave nestled between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, witnessed the fruition of housing units following a tragic incident over two years ago.



After enduring an explosion that ravaged the entire settlement, claiming lives and causing extensive damage to property and livelihoods, the reconstruction initiative was launched.



The government swiftly spearheaded the rebuilding effort following the unfortunate occurrence, culminating in the completion of 124 housing units alongside supplementary amenities for the affected populace.



These newly erected structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, boast upgraded facilities including a marketplace, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, internal road networks, access to water and electricity, a drainage system, and water storage provisions.



The imminent inauguration of these edifices by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo marks the onset of the inaugural phase of the reconstruction project, heralding subsequent phases to ensue.



See the entire list of contributors below:



LIST OF CONTRIBUTORS TO THE APPIATSE SUPPORT FUND FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW APPIATSE TOWNSHIP



1. His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo



2. His Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 3. Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo



4. Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP



5. Hon Benito Owusu-Bio, MP 6. Hon. George Mireku Duker, MP



7. Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryer



8. Hon. Dr. Mattew Opoku Prempeh, MP



9. Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim III (Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi)



10. Minerals Commission

11 Pelangio Exploration Inc



12. Kessben Outreach Foundation.



13. Stanbic Bank



14. Consolidated Bank of Ghana



15. Goeson Sculpture and Construction Company



16. AngloGold Ashanti



17. Goldfields



18. Chirano Gold Mines Ltd



19. Newmont



20. Golden Star Wassa



21. Veolia Ghana Limited



22. Sandvik Mining



23. Adamus Resources Limited



24. Milwatek Ghana



25. Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB PLC)



26. Mineral Income Investment Fund

27. Hon. Dina Asonaha Dupaah



28. Abila Peter/NLA



29. Forestry Commission



30. Rashed Ramanu/Old Saints 1990 Year Group Sekondi



31. Women in Mining



32. NNI Support Fund



33. Enterprise Group



34. The West African Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum



35. Perseus Mining GH Lid 36. Mr. Philip Owiredu



37. Dr. Mrs. Antoinette Tsiboe Darko



38. Cal Bank Ltd



39. Mr. Sulemanu Koney



40. Rev Amoo Enc 41. PCG Presby Trinity Congregational



42. Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd 43. Chamber Of Mines



44. SGS Laboratory 45. VRA



46. Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited

47. Ecobank ihana PLC



48. Maxam Ghana Limited



49. Ghana Institution of Engineers



50. Mrs. Juliet Osei Owusu



51. Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale



52. Mrs. Josephine Baddoo



53. Staff And Management of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources



54 Lands Commission



55. Global Media Alliance



56. Super Geona Enterprise



57. Ghana Export Promotion Authority



58. Political Zone Group 59. Accra Mining Network



60. Africa World Airlines



61. Minerals Development Fund



62. Precious Minerals Marketing Company



63. Eagles Nest Foundation

64. Trinity Baptist Church (London)



65. Genser Energy and America Chamber of Commerce



66. DRA Ghana Limited (Member of Chamber of Mines)



67. Ghana Revenue Authority



68. Mr. Rooney Tetedze



69. Ghana Oil Company (GOIL)



70 Kwahena Boamah Acheampong (USA)



71. Future Global Resources 72 Tullow Oil



73. Asante Gold Corporation



74. Ghana Ports and Habours Authority



75. Karl Tyre 76. Ghacem



77. Zoomlion



78. Anglican Mothers Union



79. Presbyterian Church, Kuntense