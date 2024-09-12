Appiatse resettlement project: Victims of Phase III protest inaction of authorities over their plight

A petition was presented to the Municipal Chief Executive

Victims of Appiatse Phase Three have staged a protest against authorities for failing to take action after a promised August 31 deadline to evacuate occupants for the redevelopment project passed without progress.

Sixty-eight households, whose homes were demolished for the first phase, have been left without new housing and are demanding the release of funds to build their own homes.



They marched through Bogoso with placards, demanding transparency and action.

A petition was presented to the Municipal Chief Executive, urging swift measures to either start building or provide the funds needed for self-construction.



