Archbishop Duncan-Williams urges government to address economic hardships

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has urged the government to prioritize efforts to mitigate the hardships faced by the Ghanaian people.

Expressing deep concern over the widespread discomfort and pain, Archbishop Duncan-Williams highlighted the alarming trend of healthcare professionals emigrating for better opportunities. He stressed the urgency for effective measures to address the root causes of these hardships.



In a meeting with John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and members of the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, May 20, Archbishop Duncan-Williams also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace during the upcoming elections to prevent violence.



In addition to advocating for peace, he highlighted the need for concerted efforts to ensure socioeconomic stability and well-being, thus reducing the risk of Ghanaians seeking refuge abroad due to internal strife.

“There is too much pain and suffering in this country. All our doctors and nurses are leaving. We pray that things will be handled and managed with transparency and fairness so that we will not end up as refugees in another country,” he said.



“Without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things may fall out of hand. Let me say this: nobody should think that Ghanaians are always gentle and avoid trouble. It is not true,” Archbishop Duncan-Williams added.