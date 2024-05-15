Archbishop Palmer-Buckle urges youth to use social media productively

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast, has advised young people to be mindful of their social media usage and to use their time online productively.

He expressed concern over the increasing addiction of youth to social media platforms like TikTok, which he believes leads to wastefulness and unproductivity, according to a Graphic Online report.



The Archbishop gave this advice during the Cape Coast Archdiocesan Youth Rally of the Roman Catholic Church, where he addressed thousands of young people.



He encouraged them to use social media to learn new skills and seek valuable information rather than following unnecessary trends.



The four-day youth rally brought together about 2,000 youths from 11 Deaneries in the Central Region, engaging in prayer sessions and social activities.



During the event, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education and MP for Assin South, urged the youth to fulfill their obligations to the church and the country, emphasizing that every talent is valuable.

In a later interview, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle highlighted the issue of noise pollution affecting the youth, contributing to health issues. He stressed the importance of limiting exposure to noise.



He also emphasized the youth's role as the future of the church and the country, calling on the church to be concerned not only about their spiritual well-being but also their health.



The Cape Coast Archdiocesan Youth Rally, similar to World Youth Day, aims to bring youth in the church together for fellowship and prayer.



The theme, "Those who hope in the Lord will not be weary," emphasizes the importance of patience and staying focused on God, especially in today's distracting world.