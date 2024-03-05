Armah Kofi-Buah points finger at ECG as weakest link in Ghana's power sector

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, a former Minister for Energy, has identified the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as a primary contributor to the challenges faced by the country's power sector.

In an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, he indicated that ECG represents the weakest link in the energy sector's value chain, encompassing production, transmission, and distribution.



"ECG is the weakest link in the value chain. It's the biggest headache in the energy sector, and it's a fact."

"What causes dumsor [power outages] is not always one thing. It could be a generational shortfall, the issue of fuel, and financial challenges in getting some of these things done," he added.



ECG, however, attributes the intermittent power outages to significant maintenance issues, transformer overloads, and localised underground cable faults, among other factors.