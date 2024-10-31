Armed robber jailed 15 years

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Yaw Mensah, alias “Red,” to 15 years in prison for robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint, Graphic Online reports.

Mensah, 42, was found guilty of the crime following a full trial presided over by Judge Susana Eduful.



Despite his conviction, Mensah maintained his innocence, stating, “God knows my heart that I did not commit the crime. But if the court thinks I am guilty, I thank the court.”



His defense was rejected after evidence presented by the prosecution substantiated his role in the armed robbery.



The incident occurred on September 6, 2023, when Mensah hired a taxi to travel from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to Sabon-Zongo Market. Chief Inspector Teye Okuffo, the lead prosecutor, explained that around 3:40 a.m., Mensah, who was seated in the front passenger seat, brandished a pistol and threatened the driver.

Fearing for his life, the driver halted the vehicle, after which Mensah reportedly dragged him out, seized control of the car, and drove off to Agbogbloshie Market to hide the vehicle.



“Out of fear, the complainant stopped the car and he was attacked violently and the first accused dragged him out of the car,” narrated Chief Inspector Okuffo. “Mensah took over the car and sped off to Agbogbloshie Market and parked it.”



Police apprehended Mensah two days after the incident based on intelligence from the National Police Intelligence Directorate. A follow-up investigation led officers to Agbogbloshie Market, where they recovered the stolen taxi and traced it back to Mensah, who eventually admitted to the crime in a police caution statement.



The police confirmed that Mensah’s activities were part of a broader criminal spree, as other robbery cases involving him are currently under investigation.



Read full article