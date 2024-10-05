News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Arrest of Anti-galamsey Protesters: Lawyer descends on the Police, AG and Judiciary over injustie

Screenshot 20241005 114845.png Samson Lardy Anyenini

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: MyNews Gh

Private lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini has criticized the Ghana Police Service, the Attorney General, and the Judiciary for unlawfully detaining anti-galamsey demonstrators.

He contends that their continued detention beyond 48 hours violates Article 14 of the constitution, which mandates prompt processing for bail.

Anyenini argued that the police improperly claimed the protesters did not provide home addresses, hindering their release.

He emphasized that bail should not serve as punishment and expressed concern over the judiciary's role in supporting this unlawful detention.

Read full article

Source: MyNews Gh