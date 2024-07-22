‘Arrogant’ Abu Jinapor refuses to apologize to Yagbonwura; says he is Gonjaland Prince

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: TIG Post

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Damongo, has denied involvement in the chieftaincy affairs of Gonja following a ban imposed by Yagbonwura Building-Kunuto Soale Jewu.

The ban, effective July 22, 2024, was due to accusations that Jinapor was interfering in traditional matters, causing community dissatisfaction.



Jinapor issued a statement refuting these claims as “completely false,” asserting his respect for the chieftaincy institution and emphasizing his focus on contributing to national and constituency development.

He urged the public to disregard the allegations and reaffirmed his commitment to his role and responsibilities.



