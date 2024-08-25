As Vice President, my hands are tied—Expect real change when I'm President — Bawumia

During a media briefing on August 25, 2024, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Vice President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia addressed why certain manifesto promises have not been fulfilled during his time as Vice President.

Responding to concerns about key tax reforms, such as import duty reductions and tax amnesties, Dr. Bawumia explained the limitations of his role, stating, "The budget that has gone to Parliament, which has been passed, is not my budget... The budget goes in the name of the President, it doesn’t go in the name of the Vice President."



Dr. Bawumia further clarified that his current position as Vice President does not provide him with the full authority to implement all his ideas. He expressed that these initiatives are part of his broader vision, which he intends to pursue if elected President.



Drawing a comparison to former President John Mahama, he noted, "Even President Mahama, who was president—I'm only Vice President—but he was President. Why didn’t he do everything then? I mean, why is he coming back? He had full authority. I don’t have full authority," highlighting the differences in power between the two offices.



He also emphasized the importance of having a manifesto that outlines new ideas for future governance.



"When you have to think about what new you want to do, you come up with new ideas, and I’ve come up with new ideas which I want to do when we come into office," Dr. Bawumia stated.

He compared his situation to that of other vice-presidential candidates globally, such as Kamala Harris, insisting that anyone aiming for higher office must prepare a fresh agenda.



In conclusion, Dr. Bawumia underscored that his current proposals and manifesto commitments are tailored for implementation should he be elected President in the upcoming December 7 election.



He made it clear that his ambitions as Vice President are distinct from his vision for the presidency, setting the stage for his campaign's future direction.



