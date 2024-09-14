News

Asamoah Gyan trends as he nearly slaps Sammy Awuku's brother in-law in leaked video

IMG 20240914 141336 Gyan has since renounced his NPP affiliation to focus on humanitarian work through his foundation.

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Pulseghana

Asamoah Gyan, former Black Stars captain, recently gained attention after a leaked video showed him nearly slapping Sammy Awuku's brother-in-law during a dispute over $3 million supposedly allocated to him for the Bawumia campaign.

Gyan has since renounced his NPP affiliation to focus on humanitarian work through his foundation.



Source: Pulseghana