Asanko Gold Ghana Limited enrolls Over 1,500 in NHIS

In a bid to enhance community health, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has enrolled more than 1,500 individuals onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the first quarter of this year.

Dr. Daniel Osei Twumasi, the company's Manager for Environment and Sustainability, emphasized the importance of providing accessible healthcare to people in deprived mining communities, highlighting it as a top priority for the company.



This commitment was underscored during a recent event where the company organized a free health screening and donated medical supplies to the Amansie South District Hospital.



The event, held at Keniago in the Amansie South District, coincided with World Malaria Day, celebrated on April 25, 2024, under the theme "Health Equity: The Cornerstone for Achieving Malaria Elimination."



During the event, NHIS personnel issued instant health insurance cards to beneficiaries, primarily the elderly in Keniago and surrounding areas.

Additionally, mosquito nets were distributed free of charge to all attendees, part of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited's efforts to reduce malaria cases in mining communities. These initiatives were carried out in collaboration with the German International Development Cooperation (GIZ).



Dr. Ofosu Kobby Nasas, the Amansie South District Health Director, stressed the importance of preventive measures against malaria, urging residents to maintain clean surroundings.



He warned about the dangers of stagnant water in abandoned 'galamsey' pits, which serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Despite no reported deaths from malaria in the last four years, Dr. Nasas advised residents to sleep under mosquito nets and practice good environmental hygiene to eradicate the disease.