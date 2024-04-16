Asante Akyem Central residents face transportation woes amid strike by commercial drivers

Trotro drivers in Asante Akyem Central embark on a strike

Numerous passengers in the Asante Akyem Central district find themselves without transport options as commercial drivers halt services on Tuesday, citing increased fuel prices and operational costs as the cause.

The drivers, operating from Konongo to Agogo, have ceased operations due to the recent surge in fuel prices, which they argue is affecting their profitability and necessitates a fare hike.



Despite threats of arrest from the Asante Akyem Municipal Assembly, the drivers remain resolute in their decision, leaving many residents stranded without viable transportation options for their daily commutes.

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Transport has directed security agencies to apprehend any drivers charging fares beyond established rates, aiming to alleviate financial burdens on commuters.