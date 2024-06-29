News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Asante-Akyem youth shock mourners by parading deceased friend at funeral

Decased Paraded Ongoing Funeral The incident sparked discussions on cultural norms and societal values

Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Youth in Asante-Akyem Akutuase carried the body of their deceased friend on their shoulders and paraded it around the funeral grounds, generating a mix of shock, support, and debate.

The act was met with both disapproval and humor on social media, highlighting different cultural and personal perspectives on funeral practices.

The incident sparked discussions on cultural norms and societal values, underscoring the diversity of views within Ghanaian society.



Read full article
Source: pulse.com.gh