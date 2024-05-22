Asante Bediatuo denies advising Canadian Embassy to limit visas for Ghanaians

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Nana Asante Bediatuo, Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has denied recent reports claiming he advised the Canadian Embassy to reduce the issuance of visas to Ghanaians.

In a statement released on May 21, 2024, Asante Bediatuo's lawyers refuted the allegations, labeling them as false and urging the public to disregard the reports.



The statement specifically addressed publications by amnewsworld.com and thinknewsonline.com, which had circulated the claims, and called for the public to treat these allegations with contempt.



"Our Client’s attention has been drawn to a false online publication under the headline “Asante Bediatuo Advises Canadian Embassy to Reduce Visa Issuance Rate to Ghanaians” published on amnewsworld.com by Ohene Anochie dated Thursday, 16th May, 2024," the statement read.

"The said publication alleged that our Client; 'has secretly advised the Canadian Embassy in Ghana to reduce the rate at which it issues visas to Ghanaian nationals. Bediatuo reportedly made the announcement at a secret meeting with H.E Christopher Thornley claiming Ghana is losing a lot of young vibrant workforce to other countries.'



"The same false story has been re-published by Joshua Kwabena Smith on thinknewsonline.com," it added.



"We are instructed to inform the public that the publication referred to supra is palpably false and same should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves," the statement indicated.