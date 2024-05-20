Nana Asante Bediatuo

Asante Bediatuo, executive secretary to the president, has reportedly advised the Canadian Embassy in Ghana to reduce the rate at which it issues visas to Ghanaian nationals.

This advice was allegedly given during a private meeting with H.E Christopher Thornley, the Canadian High Commissioner, where Bediatuo expressed concerns about the loss of young, vibrant workers to other countries.



The rising tide of Ghanaian citizens seeking to leave the country is driven by high graduate unemployment, an elevated cost of living, and perceived economic mismanagement. To address this issue, Bediatuo has been holding private meetings with various embassies in Ghana, highlighting the potential brain drain and its impact on Ghana’s development.



“Our country is losing some of its brightest minds and most skilled professionals,” Bediatuo stated. “While opportunities abroad can be appealing, it is crucial that we address the underlying issues that drive our citizens to leave.”



When approached for comment, the Canadian Embassy acknowledged the advisory and emphasized its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Ghana. A spokesperson for the Embassy noted, “We understand the concerns raised and are keen on working with the Ghanaian government to address these issues. However, we also recognize the individual aspirations of Ghanaians seeking to study, work, and live in Canada.”

Critics argue that the current and past Ghanaian leaders have failed to revive the nation's potential, allowing corruption and mismanagement to persist. Despite the country’s rich natural resources, high unemployment and hopelessness remain pervasive.



Many sectors, including sports, health, education, agriculture, energy, and entertainment, have deteriorated over the years. Citizens face bribes for public services, and many struggle to afford three meals a day, which some attribute to a deliberate attempt by the leadership in collaboration with Western allies to make life unbearable for Ghanaians.



Bediatuo’s actions have been interpreted by some as an indication of the government's harsh stance on the hardships faced by Ghanaians and an effort to limit their opportunities abroad.