Asante Mampong: We weren’t aware late youth organiser had marital issues – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asante Mampong has expressed its unawareness of any marital issues involving its late youth organizer.

The spouse of the NDC branch youth organizer in the Asante Mampong Constituency has been arrested by the police on suspicion of fatally stabbing him.



The victim, Osei Akoto, a teacher in his 40s, tragically passed away upon arrival at the hospital following an alleged stabbing incident during a heated argument with his spouse.



The shocking incident has left the residents of the Kofi Sarpong suburb in Asante Mampong, where the couple lived, in a state of disbelief.



According to neighbours, the deceased and his wife, known only as Abigail, were frequently involved in disputes, with a similar altercation on Thursday night resulting in the fatal stabbing.

Abigail, the suspect, is currently assisting the police with their investigations, while crime officers are meticulously examining the crime scene.



In an interview on Citi FM, Hudu Mumuni Yahaya, the Asante Mampong Constituency Secretary for the NDC, stated that although they worked closely with Mr Akoto, they were unaware of any issues within his marriage.



“As a party, we were not aware of such an issue. Though we work hand in hand with Akwasi Osei as our branch communication officer and a communications team member we were not aware of such incident within their marriage,” he stated.