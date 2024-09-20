Asantehene & EC boss reminded of their 2015 new voters’ register support

Many now find the silence of the Asantehene surprising

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), are being reminded of their previous call for a new voter register, originally made during the NPP's push for electoral reforms in 2015.

Their past statements are resurfacing amid calls from the NDC for an audit of the 2024 voter register, which they claim has numerous irregularities, including illegal voter transfers.



The NDC held a nationwide protest on September 17, demanding transparency in the voter registration process.

Many now find the silence of the Asantehene surprising, while they accuse Mensa of hypocrisy given her earlier support for a credible electoral process.



