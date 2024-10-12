Asantehene cuts sod for construction of an oncology center at Kwaso

The first phase, costing $10 million, includes facilities for radiotherapy, research, and education

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has launched the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Comprehensive Cancer Center of Excellence in Kwaso, Ashanti region.

The $100 million project, funded by Breast Care International and global partners, will cover 15 acres.



Its first phase, costing $10 million, includes facilities for radiotherapy, research, and education.

The center aims to improve cancer care in Ghana and West Africa by offering comprehensive services, including diagnosis and treatment, and will create over 250 jobs upon completion.



