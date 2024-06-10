Asantehene donates GHC500k to support Ga Education Fund

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II donated GHC500,000 to the Ga Education Fund to support less-privileged Ga children's education.

He made the announcement at a grand durbar held in his honor by the Ga State. The Asantehene emphasized the need for unity among the Ga and Ashanti people, as well as all chiefs in the country, to focus on development for the benefit of future generations.



He expressed gratitude to the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, for his support during his 25th anniversary celebrations and pledged his support in return.

The visit marks a historic moment in the relationship between the two kingdoms.



