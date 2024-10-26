Asantehene, other prominent chiefs could perform better than our parliamentarians – Security Analyst

Kumadoe criticized current politicians for poor law interpretation

Security expert Richard Kumadoe has suggested Ghana give decision-making power to traditional leaders instead of parliamentarians, arguing they could govern more effectively.

In an interview, he highlighted respected chiefs like Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, saying they embody wisdom and integrity that could better serve the country.

Kumadoe criticized current politicians for poor law interpretation and called for a system that values Ghana’s cultural heritage. His comments follow recent tensions in Parliament over MPs leaving their parties to run independently in the 2024 elections.



