Asantehene resolves Kenyasi chiefs' dispute with Newmont over resident resettlement

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has mediated a dispute between the chiefs of Kenyasi No. 2 in the Ahafo Region and Newmont Gold Mining Company over the resettlement of residents in Tutuka.

During a meeting in Kenyasi No. 2 involving the chiefs and residents of Tutuka, Nana Asokwah, the Akyeamehene of Kenyasi No. 2, announced that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has instructed the chiefs to permit Newmont to resettle those affected by the mining activities on both Kenyasi No. 2 and Kenyasi No. 1 lands.



Despite Tutuka being part of Kenyasi No. 2, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has authorized Newmont to facilitate an even resettlement of the affected residents across the lands of both Kenyasi No. 2 and Kenyasi No. 1, promoting development in both areas.

Nana Asokwah urged the residents of Tutuka to respect and adhere to the directives of the Asantehene, who oversees their lands, for their collective benefit.