Asare Bediako SHS wins 2024 World Environment Day debate

reps from Asare Bediako Senior High School

Asare Bediako Senior High School has won the 2024 World Environment Day debate organized by AngloGold Ashanti in collaboration with the EPA and Ghana Education Service.

The contest, held in Obuasi, featured a quiz and debate on desertification. Asare Bediako SHS triumphs over Apagya SHS with 83.3 points.



Organizers aimed to raise environmental awareness and foster leadership skills among youth.

Dr. David Azanu highlighted the importance of youth engagement in environmental protection, while contestant Antwi Jacqueline urges government action against environmental degradation.



The competition enhanced understanding and advocacy for environmental preservation among participating schools.



