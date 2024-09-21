News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

"Ase3 ho na nkunimdie wo" - Alan Kyerematen reacts to EC balloting

Mr Alan Him.png Alan Kyerematen

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the flagbearer of the Movement for Change, has expressed confidence following the Electoral Commission’s (EC) balloting for the 2024 elections.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live