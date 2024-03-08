Asenso-Boakye calls for reintroduction of road tolls to address infrastructure deficit

Francis Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has called for the reinstatement of road tolls as a crucial measure to generate sufficient revenue for addressing Ghana's road infrastructural deficit.

The collection of road tolls had been discontinued in 2021 as part of the government's policy measures outlined in the preceding year's budget statement.



During an inspection of the Accra-Kumasi Highway, Asenso-Boakye emphasized the urgency of maintaining the Eastern Corridor roads, highlighting sections that are deteriorating. He pointed out that many developed nations finance their road maintenance using funds generated from road tolls.



Asenso-Boakye asserted that reintroducing tolls is essential to secure funds for the maintenance of roads, stating, "Before we take action, maintenance also needs money. Many countries use the tolls they collect, the monies from road tolls to finance maintenance. But in our case, we have suspended it. I think it’s a good time for us to have a discussion."

He called for a collective effort and engagement with stakeholders to bring back road tolls, citing its importance in generating funds for the crucial upkeep of the country's road infrastructure. The Minister emphasized that the reintroduction of road tolls is a common practice in serious countries worldwide.



