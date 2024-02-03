Asenso-Boakye expresses shock at tight NPP primary in Bantama

Francis Asenso

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency, has expressed his astonishment at the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary in Bantama, revealing his unexpected reaction to the closely contested race.

Asenso-Boakye faced off against Ralph Agyapong, the brother of Assin Central's MP, Kennedy Agyapong, in the Bantama constituency. Leading up to the election, Kennedy Agyapong accused Mr. Asenso-Boakye of corruption, urging NPP delegates to vote him out during the primary.



Despite the allegations, Asenso-Boakye secured his parliamentary bid with 650 votes, representing 78.22% of the total votes cast. However, Agyapong trailed closely with 181 votes, making up 21.78% of the overall votes.



In an interview on Starr FM, Asenso-Boakye, who also serves as the Minister for Works and Housing, expressed disappointment with the results. He stated that he did not anticipate such a competitive race, especially considering his established legacy in the constituency.

“I wasn’t expecting such a close contest. When they announced the results, I was a bit disappointed that the guy could pull that number of votes.”



“I was surprised, but thinking about the emerging issues surrounding the outcome of the results, then I understood why. Because the guy, on his own, couldn’t have pulled that. I mean the kind of people supporting him behind the scenes.”