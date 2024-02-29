Asenso-Boakye secures Japanese grant for road projects

The meeting highlighted the Ghanaian government's appreciation for Japan's consistent support

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, had a productive meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mochizuki Hisanobu, to discuss the progress of key road infrastructure projects in Ghana.

During the meeting, Mr. Asenso-Boakye expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the people of Japan for their contributions to Ghana's development, particularly in infrastructure provision.



“I wish to express the appreciation of the government of Ghana to the Prime Minister and the people of Japan for their contributions to the development of our country, particularly in the provision of infrastructure.”



He also urged Ambassador Hisanobu to expedite the process of securing additional funding for the Volivo bridge project, which is crucial for enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic activities in the region.



In response, Ambassador Hisanobu assured that efforts were underway to facilitate the necessary funding arrangements for the Volivo bridge project, affirming Japan's commitment to fostering continued collaboration with Ghana.

His Excellency Hisanobu reiterated his government's commitment to supporting Ghana in its endeavours within the roads and highways sector.



The discussions also address the progress of key projects such as the Kumasi Inner Ring Road (Asokwa to Santansi Roundabout) and the Tema-Motorway Interchange Phase 2. Necessary measures are being put in place to ensure smooth delivery of the projects.



Furthermore, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide additional grant funding to cover the increased costs incurred during the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Foso Road Project.



The extra expenses, totalling about 30.5 million Yen, were primarily due to factors such as fuel price hikes, material escalation, and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.