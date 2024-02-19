Asesno-Boakye names new housing project after Hackman Owusu-Agyemang

The Hackman Owusu-Agyemang Court

The State Housing Company (SHC) Limited has completed a new housing project at Ringway Estates in Osu, Accra.

The 16 units of four-bedroom houses are named after a former Minister of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, in recognition of his contributions to the sector.



The new housing project, known as the "Hackman Owusu-Agyemang Court," will provide accommodation to senior public officials, including ministers of state, superior court judges, and senior civil servants.



The outgoing Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, expressed his admiration for the significant projects undertaken by Mr Owusu-Agyemang during his tenure.



He also highlighted his instrumental role in implementing the Affordable Housing project initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, which led to the development of extensive housing in various parts of the country.



The Ministry of Works and Housing plans to name other projects after former sector ministers to inspire and motivate other public officers.

The dedication and efforts of the SHC have resulted in a high-quality housing facility that will cater to the housing needs of senior government officials.



The ministry believes that naming the project in honour of the former Works and Housing Minister would serve as an inspiration to future generations of public officers.



Watch video of the new housing project below:



