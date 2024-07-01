Ashaiman Municipal NCCE sensitises BECE candidates on examination malpractices

NCCE sensitises BECE candidates on examination malpractices

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Ashaiman has sensitized 277 BECE candidates from the Ashiaman Government cluster schools on the dangers of examination malpractices.

The NCCE Municipal Director, Ms. Salvata Mawulom Koku, cautioned the candidates against cheating, emphasizing that it is criminal and can lead to prosecution.



She encouraged the students to have confidence in themselves and take their studies seriously to make their parents proud.

The sensitization aimed to instill good values in the candidates as they prepare for their final examination at the junior high school level.



