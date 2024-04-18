Ashaiman court imposes GH¢600 fine on 21-year-old over false penis shrinkage claim

Th student was also made to sign a bond of good behaviour

A 21-year-old student, Edmund Dela Adrah, has been fined GH¢600 by the Ashaiman District Court for falsely alleging that a passer-by caused his penis to shrink.

Presiding over the case, Mr. Derick Parden Eshun also ordered Adrah to sign a bond of good behavior for 12 months or face three months in prison if violated.



Additionally, Adrah's accomplice, 17-year-old Isaac Adukor, was granted bail of GH₵ 6,000 with one surety.



The case against Adukor has been adjourned to May 14 for further investigation by the Social Enquiry Investigative Department due to his age.



Both defendants pleaded guilty to charges of publishing false news and deceiving a public officer.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Tetteh Nartey, stated that the complaint was made by police officers stationed at the Adjei Kojo District Police Command, who responded to a distress call on April 6, 2024.



Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the defendants and the victim, Abubakar Fatawu, surrounded by a crowd.



The defendants alleged that shaking hands with the victim caused their penises to shrink, inciting public alarm. However, medical examinations later revealed no abnormalities in their penises. As a result, both defendants were arrested for making false statements to instigate fear and alarm.