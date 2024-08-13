Ashaiman records zero cholera case in seven years — MCE

Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive

Source: GNA

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, reported significant progress in sanitation efforts within the municipality, including a zero record of cholera cases.

He highlighted that the prevalence of open defecation has been notably reduced due to improved sanitation measures and enforcement.



During a health screening event for bakers organized by Olam Agri, Mr. Okyere emphasized the transformation from unsightly refuse and open defecation to improved sanitation with better facilities.

The municipality, in partnership with the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), has also enhanced waste management with a new wastewater treatment plant serving over 5,000 households, with plans for further expansion and gas production from waste.



Read full article