Ashalajah floods: Help us NADMO is helpless-Assemblyman

Assemblyman Gilbert Kwame Apetor has urgently appealed for assistance as heavy rains caused devastating floods in the Ashalajah Electoral Area.

The Densu River overflowed, affecting nearly every home and forcing residents to seek shelter outside.



Despite efforts to seek help from NADMO and the Ga West Municipal Assembly, the response was insufficient, with officials stating that the issue requires central government intervention.

Mr. Apetor expressed concern about potential disease outbreaks and called for support from individuals and organizations to aid the affected community.



