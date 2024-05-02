Ashanti Region: 216 women die from childbirth complications

Dr. Tenkorang made these remarks at a workshop organized by the Mental Health Authority and GHS

Last year, 216 women, including health workers, lost their lives in the Ashanti Region due to childbirth complications, according to Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, the Ashanti Regional Director of Health.

He emphasized that these deaths could have been prevented with better management practices in place.



Dr. Tenkorang made these remarks at a workshop organized by the Mental Health Authority and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Kumasi as part of Mental Health Awareness Month celebrations, according to Graphic Online reports.



During the workshop, which aimed to enhance the capacity of midwives in managing maternal mental health during and after childbirth, Dr. Tenkorang highlighted the need for a review of the national approach towards maternal mortality.



He expressed concern over the lack of significant improvement despite ongoing efforts to reduce maternal deaths. He stressed the urgency for an accelerated reduction in maternal deaths, calling for a different approach to maternal health in the country.



Dr. Tenkorang also mentioned that about 50% of pregnant women experience severe mental crisis during pregnancy and up to a year after delivery, according to reports from various health facilities.



This underscores the importance of developing a policy to manage maternal mental health conditions. He emphasized the stressful nature of pregnancy, which can lead to full-blown psychiatric conditions if not managed properly.

The Maternal Mental Health Policy, according to Dr. Tenkorang, aims to create awareness among caregivers to identify mental health conditions associated with pregnancy early on and to provide appropriate management.



The GHS has committed to providing the necessary logistics and drugs to assist in managing maternal mental health conditions among pregnant women.



Dr. Francis Oppong, the Ashanti Regional Psychiatrist, highlighted depression as one of the most common mental health conditions associated with pregnancy. He emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment to save more women.



Dr. Oppong called for increased attention to maternal mental health issues, urging husbands and family members to support their pregnant relatives to prevent mental health disorders.



The Mental Health Authority has designated May as Mental Health Awareness Month, with the first week focusing on maternal mental health. This year's theme is "Movement: moving more for our mental health," aiming to raise awareness and promote mental health in the region