Ashanti Region: Fatal accident claims 5 lives and leaves over 14 injured

The trailer involved in the accident

A tragic accident near Obuasi, within the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region, has resulted in the loss of five lives and left more than 14 individuals critically injured.

The accident involved several vehicles, including a Toyota Hiace 'trotro' with registration number AS 2889-19, driven by 19-year-old Osei Ahenkorah, traveling from Dunkwa to Kumasi.



Another vehicle involved was a trailer with registration number AS 468-S, driven by 41-year-old Kofi Mahama, heading from the Anwiankwanta highway to Obuasi. Additionally, a Jetta salon car with registration number GT 3171-11, driven by 40-year-old Ofori Samuel Ankrah, was part of the collision.



Eyewitnesses recounted that the Toyota Hiace 'trotro' was speeding and lost control, colliding with the trailer at Dadwen.

Among the 20 passengers on the Toyota vehicle, including children, fourteen sustained injuries, while four lost their lives at the scene. Unfortunately, one of the injured passengers passed away at the AGA Hospital shortly after admission.



Both the driver and the mate of the trailer vehicle survived the collision.



The deceased individuals were transported to the Obuasi Government Hospital morgue for further arrangements.