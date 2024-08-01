Ashanti Region: Fire destroys 40 shops at Kwadaso Market

Investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause

A devastating fire ravaged the Kwadaso Main Market in the Ashanti Region early Thursday, destroying at least 40 shops.

The blaze, which began around midnight, was controlled by the Ghana National Fire Service just before 6 am.



The fire obliterated items such as foodstuff, cooking oil, confectionaries, wax prints, and electrical appliances.



Affected traders rushed to the scene, with many expressing the need for urgent assistance.

Akosua Agyekumwaa, the acting queen of the market, appealed for help from the president and local MP.



Investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause.



