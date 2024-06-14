Ashanti Region: NDC slams NPP for involving students in Bawumia’s campaign tour

Students seen at Campaign grounds

The Ashanti Regional Office of the NDC has expressed concern over the involvement of students in party politics by the NPP.

The NDC criticized the Education Minister and GES officials for allowing students to attend Dr. Bawumia's 'Youth Connect' event, abandoning classes.



Some school authorities bussed students to the event, which the NDC sees as an attempt to create a crowd effect for Dr. Bawumia's sinking popularity.

The NDC urged parents to demand answers from CHASS and GES for exposing students to political activities instead of focusing on their education.



