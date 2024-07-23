News

Ashanti Region to receive 2,000 new hospital beds by January 2025 – Health Minister

New Beds By 2025 This announcement was made during the commissioning of new hospitals in Fomena and Kumawu

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh

Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has announced that about 2,000 beds will be added to Ashanti Region's health facilities by January 2025.

This announcement was made during the commissioning of new hospitals in Fomena and Kumawu, each with 120 beds, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Okoe Boye emphasized the government's commitment to completing healthcare projects, noting that many initiatives, stalled between 2012 and 2015, are now being finished.

Additional hospital commissions are planned in Elubo, Mpohor, Bogoso, Nsuaem, Wassa Akropong, Akontonbra, and Sewua.

Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh