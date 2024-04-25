Ashanti Regional Minister defends ECG Manager's arrest, rejects calls for apology

Simon Osei-Mensah

Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has pushed back against demands from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Workers’ Union for an apology following the arrest of one of their Managers, Mark Wiafe Asomani.

Osei-Mensah defended his decision to involve the police, citing security concerns as the primary motive. He clarified his actions during a press briefing in Kumasi, asserting that his duty to maintain security prompted him to request Asomani's arrest.



The Minister highlighted existing agreements between the ECG and the Kumasi Technical University to resolve outstanding debts, underscoring his commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities lawfully.



"Do I have to apologise for doing my security work? What I want to tell you is that I asked the police to invite Ing Mark Asomani Wiafe on security grounds because of the happenings in the electricity sector in the region and the fact that a task force can always come from outside to disconnect without the proper information," he said

"What is ironic is that they tell me that they are not under me and for that matter, I cannot tell them what to do but they want to tell me how to execute my security responsibilities as enshrined in the Securities and Intelligence Act of 2020, Act 10(30)," he added.



Additionally, Osei-Mensah accused the ECG of overcharging him for electricity at his residence while refuting any outstanding payments to the utility provider.