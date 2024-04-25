Ashanti Regional Minister refuses to apologize, stands firm on actions against ECG Manager

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

Calls for Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah to apologize to ECG Regional Manager Mark Asomani-Wiafe have escalated following Asomani-Wiafe's arrest.

On April 24, ECG's premises were painted red in protest, demanding the Minister's apology.



Despite mounting pressure, Osei-Mensah has dismissed the calls, asserting that he will not apologize for fulfilling his duties, 3News reports.



Responding to queries about granting the ECG staff's demand, he stated, "Do I have to apologize for doing my work as chairman of the Security Council in the region? No."



Osei-Mensah explained his decision to involve the Police in Asomani-Wiafe's case, citing security concerns related to power issues in the region.



He mentioned instances of external task forces conducting disconnection exercises without proper notification and security threats posed by missing bolts and nuts on pylons.

He noted that ECG failed to address these issues despite invitations to regional Security Council meetings.



Additionally, Osei-Mensah expressed frustration over ECG's lack of cooperation in providing information on maintenance schedules and GRIDCo shortfalls.



He emphasized his duty as a representative of the President to ensure security in the region, stating, "As a representative of the President and supervising the people of Ashanti Region, I cannot sit aloof and allow such a thing to go on."



In response to the ECG Senior Staff Union's call for regional managers to boycott REGSEC meetings until an apology is issued, Osei-Mensah clarified that ECG managers are not members of REGSEC.



He reiterated his commitment to security responsibilities, stating, "Nobody can stop me and this Regional Security Council from performing our security responsibilities."