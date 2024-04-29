Ashanti Regional Pharmacy Council accused of witch-hunting and frustrating young entrepreneurs

Anokye's criticism comes in response to the closure of the pharmacy department of his facility

Philip Anokye, CEO of Achievers Pharmacy and Laboratory Services, has criticized the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Pharmacy Council for allegedly engaging in witch-hunting and frustrating young entrepreneurs.

Anokye's criticism comes in response to the closure of the pharmacy department of his facility by a joint operation involving the Pharmacy Council in the Ashanti Region and the police at their Konongo branch on February 2, 2024.



According to the Publisher Online reports, Anokye claimed that the operation was targeted at Achievers Pharmacy and was orchestrated to frustrate their legitimate business operations.



He alleged that the police officers involved in the operation were misled and did not understand the reasons behind the closure, resulting in a reluctant approach by the Konongo Police officers during the operation.



Achievers Pharmacy and Laboratory Services is a well-known medical facility in the Ashanti Region with branches in Obuasi and Konongo.



Anokye stated that the facility has employed over 20 health professionals and other paramedics. He also mentioned a previous incident where the Council's actions led to a lengthy closure of their facility in Obuasi, which was later found to be unlawful.



Anokye explained that they had followed all due processes before opening their Konongo branch, including hiring a pharmacist in good standing and undergoing online registration.

He expressed confusion over the Director's decision to close down their shop, especially since the Director had been assisting them with the registration process since January 2024.



The Achievers CEO criticized the lengthy registration processes in the pharmaceutical business, stating that businesses are often allowed to operate while going through registration due to the bureaucratic nature of the process.



He also alleged that they had to pay significant amounts to the Director and his team as facilitation fees during the registration process.



Anokye highlighted that their laboratory had been certified by the Health Facility Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) to operate, indicating their commitment to following due processes.



He called on the Ministry of Health and the government to intervene and put an end to what he described as illegal activities by the Ashanti Regional Pharmacy Council, which he believes are detrimental to legitimate businesses in the country.