News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

Ashanti Regional roads being constructed will be left to rot if Mahama is made President – Wontumi

Wontumi On Del.png Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Wontumi, has urged voters in the region to support Vice President Bawumia and avoid electing John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Kumasi’s Sompa FM, Wontumi claimed that Mahama’s presidency would stall development in Ashanti, referencing Mahama's past dismissal of regional needs and the perceived neglect of infrastructure projects like the Suame interchange.

He emphasized that without NPP leadership, ongoing projects and regional development efforts could be at risk.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com