Asiedu Nketia calls for parliamentary action on unresolved MP deaths

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent deaths of Members of Parliament (MPs), stressing the urgency of addressing the issue to prevent further fatalities.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Asiedu Nketia expressed concern over the unresolved deaths of three NPP MPs, highlighting the need for parliamentary action to find solutions.



Asiedu Nketia proposed staging a parliamentary walkout as a demonstration of the seriousness of the matter if a solution is not promptly found.

He pointed to suspicions surrounding the death of John Kumah and emphasized the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.



The NDC chairman emphasized that addressing these killings should take precedence over extravagant funerals for the victims, urging a focus on resolving the murders to safeguard democracy.