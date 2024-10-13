News

Asiedu Nketia urges Muslims to remain with NDC

NkwetiaScreenshot 2024 10 13 080915.png NDC Parliamentary candidate Abla Dzifa Gomashie supported this message

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the opposition NDC, has urged the Muslim community in Zongo to stay loyal to the party, calling it their true home.

During a campaign in Ketu South, he emphasized that voting for the NDC in December's elections is a vote for their protection and equal treatment as citizens.

He cautioned against the ruling New Patriotic Party's deceit.

NDC Parliamentary candidate Abla Dzifa Gomashie supported this message, urging constituents to consider the country's economic hardships when voting.

Attendees pledged their loyalty to the NDC, seeking change amid rising food prices.

