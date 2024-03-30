Asiedu Nketiah adopts cautionary measures, carries own water amid poisoning allegations

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, recently revealed a cautious change in his routine, stating that he now carries his own water wherever he goes.

This decision follows the backdrop of allegations of poisoning that emerged following the tragic passing of Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah.



During an interview on Asempa FM, Asiedu Nketiah conveyed a heightened sense of vigilance regarding the food and water he consumes outside his home. He shared his newfound practice of declining offered water and opting instead to drink his own.



This shift underscores a broader concern regarding food and beverage safety, particularly in public settings.

"As a precautionary measure, I now bring my own water," Asiedu Nketiah remarked during the interview, adding a light-hearted comment about witnessing others adopting similar practices. His decision reflects a growing trend of individuals prioritizing personal safety measures amidst heightened awareness of potential risks.



The suspicions of foul play surrounding Dr. John Kumah's demise surfaced after Onua TV presenter Captain Smart suggested the possibility of food poisoning. However, Kumah's wife later refuted these claims, citing a medical condition called Myeloma as the cause of her husband's passing.



The unfolding events surrounding Dr. Kumah's death have prompted individuals like Asiedu Nketiah to exercise caution in their daily routines, particularly regarding food and water consumption. This heightened awareness underscores the importance of maintaining personal safety measures in uncertain circumstances.