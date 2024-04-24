Asiedu Nketiah advises NDC members to stop fighting over positions in Mahama’s next govt

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the party’s leading members to refrain from fighting over positions in Mahama’s next administration.

He encouraged the party stalwarts to concentrate on winning the 2024 general elections instead of getting involved in disputes that could distract them.



Nketiah made these statements during the outdooring ceremony of Prof Opoku Agyemang on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

“Because we’re convinced that we are there, a lot of people have begun taking positions and fighting over who will be what in the next government. Some people are not only fighting about the positions they will occupy. They are telling all others that they will be the kingmakers and they will be making appointments.



“If we’re not careful, this will dampen the enthusiasm and the spirit of our followers. I want to assure everybody that we’re not there yet. Don’t be fighting about positions, and don’t be talking about who will make appointments. Let’s all go for the hunting first and when we kill the game we can now argue about sharing of the meat,” he said.