Asiedu Nketiah embarks on grassroots campaign tour in Bono Region

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commenced a seven-day campaign tour across the Bono Region, aiming to rally support ahead of the upcoming elections.

The tour, dubbed "Retail Campaign," focuses on community engagement and interaction with local chiefs, targeting all 12 constituencies within the region. Nketiah’s strategy emphasizes direct dialogue with residents to better understand their concerns and showcase the NDC's commitment to addressing local issues.



Kicking off in Dormaa West, Mr. Nketiah visited Kwadwomokrom, a farming community, where he met with chiefs and residents. During his address, he stressed the importance of community feedback and the NDC’s intention to prioritize local needs. He noted, "We are here to listen, engage, and ensure that the people’s voices shape our agenda for development."



Over the course of the tour, Mr. Nketiah plans to visit communities like Yawkrom, Nsesreso, and Asunsu No.1 in Dormaa Central, while extending his outreach to areas such as Wenchi, Tain, and Sunyani. His engagements will include meetings with various groups, such as traders, drivers, and artisans, and will center around grassroots issues like infrastructure, employment, and social services.

Asiedu Nketiah also underscored the significance of informed voting, encouraging voters to choose wisely in the elections.



He urged, “Do not sell your vote. Accept what you are given if offered money, but vote for the future and the development of your community." The tour is set to conclude on October 25, 2024, with final stops in the Jaman North and South constituencies.



