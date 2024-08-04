Assemblies of God Church launches professionals network

Georgina Theodora Wood

The Assemblies of God Church has re-launched its Professionals Network, urging Christian professionals to use their skills to advance God's Kingdom.

Former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood emphasized that their achievements should serve divine purposes, not just personal accolades.



The network, originally formed in 2004, aims to mobilize professionals for church missions, humanitarian projects, and mentorship programs.

The re-launch includes opening new office spaces and was marked by a donation to the church's Youth Ministry.



This initiative seeks to revive the church’s legacy of integrating faith with professional excellence and community service.



