Assemblies of God church members protest head pastor’s induction, military ‘intervenes’

Source: TIG Post

Tensions erupted at the Abundant Life Assemblies of God Church in Bohyen-Adumanu, Kumasi, as members protested against the induction of a new head pastor.

Armed security personnel were reportedly called in to manage the escalating situation.



A video shared by @eddie_wrt shows church members holding placards and wearing red bands, vocally protesting against men in suits and military uniforms.

Despite the protest, the head of the church in the Ashanti Region continued with the induction ceremony in the presence of security forces.



