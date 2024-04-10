Assembly Member raises alarm over surge in robberies along Atwedie highway

The Assembly Member stressed the need for increased patrols and enhanced surveillance

The Assembly Member for Asante Akyem Atwedie, Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick, has expressed deep concern about a recent increase in robberies along the Atwedie Highway.

According to him, these incidents have instilled fear and vulnerability among residents and pose a significant threat to community safety.



Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick emphasized the need for immediate action to address this alarming trend and ensure the safety of all who use the Atwedie Highway.



He highlighted the importance of taking decisive measures to combat the crime wave and protect the well-being of residents and commuters.



The Atwedie Highway plays a crucial role in facilitating transportation and commerce, linking the municipality to neighbouring areas. However, the spate of robberies has disrupted this vital artery, affecting businesses, travelers, and the local economy.

The Assembly Member called on law enforcement agencies, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Juaso Police Division, to implement effective strategies to tackle the rising incidents of robbery.



In a statement, he stressed the need for increased patrols, enhanced surveillance, and strategic deployment of resources to deter criminals and apprehend those responsible.



Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly. He emphasized the importance of community cooperation in combating crime and creating a safer environment for everyone.



"As your elected representative, I am committed to advocating for the necessary resources and support to address this urgent issue," said Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick. "Let us unite in the fight against crime and work towards a safer future for all residents of Asante Akyem Atwedie," he stated.