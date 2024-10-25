Assembly Members from 29 MMDAs in Greater Accra endorse Mahama for December election

A group of Assembly Members from 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in Greater Accra has officially endorsed John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, for the December 7th election.
After reviewing the NDC’s manifesto, they expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to address Ghana’s economic and developmental challenges.
The convener, Mr. Ziyad Musah, praised Mahama's record in job creation, youth development, and local governance, urging Ghanaians to support him.
He also criticized the current government for failing to deliver on economic promises, stressing the need for change to restore hope and stability.
Read full article
- Bawumia unable to sleep after Alan Kyeremanten’s ‘Kumasi Walk’ – Solomon Owusu
- NDC’s challenge with collating their votes may lead to them losing election 2024—Nigel Gaisie
- “Leaked NDC Strategic Document”: Will Mahama dare tamper with 2-term constitutional limit?
- Election 2024: NDC orchestrating galamsey focus – Kwabena Agyepong
- 2024 elections: Kumchacha gives reason for withdrawing from presidential race
- Read all related articles