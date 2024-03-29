News

News
2

Assistant Commissioner of Police found dead in a hotel in Hohoe

ACP Antiri Nicolas Aletso

Fri, 29 Mar 2024

The Deputy Volta North Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Antiri Nicolas Aletso, was discovered deceased in a hotel room in Hohoe on Wednesday.

Concerned relatives, unable to reach him by phone, alerted authorities out of fear for his well-being. A police team, led by ASP Simon Yevu, found ACP Aletso's lifeless body in the hotel room.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, with his body transferred to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for further examination.

